Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents arrested two human smugglers and eight migrants following two separate pursuits. In both cases, the smugglers failed to yield when the agents attempted to stop them for immigration inspections.

Agents assigned to the Wilcox Station attempted to stop a Ford Fusion for an immigration inspection early Thursday morning. As the agents attempted to stop the vehicle on Highway 80 near Tombstone, Arizona, the driver sped away toward the high school, according to information provided to Breitbart Texas by Tucson Sector officials.

The agents pursued the Fusion until it crashed through a gate at the high school and came to a stop. Five people bailed out of the car and fled on foot causing Tombstone High School to go into a lockdown status.

The agents called in a helicopter aircrew from U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Air and Marine Operations to assist in the search for the fleeing suspects. The agents arrested four illegal aliens and the suspected human smuggler a short time later and the school’s lockdown was lifted.

Officials identified the human smuggler as a 35-year-old U.S. citizen. The driver now faces felony smuggling charges. The four migrants were identified as being Mexican nationals. They are being processed for immigration violations.

On Wednesday evening, Wilcox Station agents attempted to stop a Chevy Malibu on Highway 191 near the town of Sunizona, Arizona. After stopping the vehicle, two women jumped out of the Malibu and fled on foot. The driver sped away with two additional passengers.

The agents quickly rounded up the two women while other agents tracked down the fleeing vehicle. Responding agents arrested the driver, a 22-year-old U.S. citizen from Douglas, Arizona, and his two passengers. Officials identified the four passengers as Mexican nationals.

“Willcox Station is committed to disrupting criminal activity within Cochise County and will continue working with our local law enforcement partners and the community to enhance the quality of life in southeastern Arizona,” Willcox Station’s Patrol Agent in Charge John Scanlon said in a written statement. “Units such as our Highway Interdiction Team and agents at our immigration checkpoints help make this county an undesirable place for criminals to operate.”