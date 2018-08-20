Graphic — Narco-Terror Attacks Target Bars in Mexican Border State

MONTERREY, Nuevo León — Cartel gunmen raided seven bars in a coordinated terror-style wave of attacks, killing six and leaving several others injured. These come one month after gunmen killed at least a dozen at various bars in the same area.

The attacks took place over the weekend at seven bars in Monterrey, when teams of gunmen barged into the businesses and opened fire in an indiscriminate fashion. Law enforcement sources revealed to Breitbart Texas the attacks began in the early morning hours of Saturday at the bar called Woman Men’s Club. The gunmen killed a dancer and a security guard.

A few yards away, the same team opened fire at the bar called Mansao and killed the valet. Down the street, the gunmen fired at another nightclub called Black. In that attack, the gunmen only damaged the building.

Thirty minutes after the initial wave, Nuevo Leon state detectives confirmed another attack at a bar called Los Rieles. The gunmen specifically targeted 31-year-old Erick Armando Vela Romero, who was there with a woman. The woman was not injured, however, they did kill a security guard identified as Felipe de Jesus Navarro.

Another wave took place not far from the headquarters of the Nuevo Leon State Police unit called Fuerza Civil. The gunmen killed a waitress identified as 50-year-old Maria Josefina Morales Gonzalez and a male customer at a bar called Jercha’s. The owner of the bar, 60-year-old Jesus Charles de La Cruz, was injured and later died. Nearby, gunmen injured a customer at a bar called Tolo’s. The last attack took place at a bar called La Junta, where the gunmen only shot the building.

The latest attack comes one month after teams of gunmen killed at least 12 in a similar terror-style attack targeting various bars in and around Monterrey. Breitbart Texas reported exclusively that state authorities were looking at the Cartel Del Noreste (CDN) faction of Los Zetas, as well as various independent groups, for the attacks. Hours after the story was published, the CDN hung a narco-banner disputing their involvement and blamed corrupt law enforcement for the bloodshed. Law enforcement sources revealed to Breitbart Texas that they continue to investigate the CDN as the likely culprit.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by Tony Aranda from Nuevo León.