WATCH: Mexican Police Seize 50 AK-47s Hidden in Tractor-Trailer

MONTERREY, Nuevo León– Mexican authorities seized 50 AK-47 rifles, 6,500 ammunition rounds, a jeweled handgun, tactical gear, and cash hidden inside a tractor-trailer headed for southern Mexico.

The seizure took place approximately 80 miles south of Monterrey near the municipality of Galeana.



Video provided to Breitbart Texas by Mexico’s Attorney General’s Office revealed the moment when federal agents opened hidden compartments in the trailer and began pulling out a total of 50 AK-47s.

Authorities arrested the driver only identified as Eleazar “L,” who stated he was traveling from the border city of Camargo, Tamaulipas (just south of Rio Grande City), to Huetamo, Michoacan. In addition to the 50 rifles, authorities also discovered a jeweled .38 caliber pistol, close to 6,500 ammunition rounds, 210 magazines, and $1.5 million pesos ($75,000 USD).

Authorities continue to investigate if the weapons were brought in the vehicle or if they were smuggled into Mexico beforehand. The driver remains in federal custody and is facing arms trafficking charges.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by Tony Aranda from Nuevo León and “J.M. Martinez” from Coahuila.