34 Mexican Border City Cops Under Corruption Investigations

MATAMOROS, Tamaulipas — Thirty transit police officers and the four top security officials in this border city were fired and are under corruption investigations handled by Tamaulipas authorities.

Breitbart Texas confirmed the anti-corruption unit of the Tamaulipas Attorney General’s Office went after 30 transit police cops as well as Matamoros’ Public Security Secretary Marco Antonio Trejo Morales, Transit Police Director Carlos Aguirre Salazar, Former Transit Police Director Guillermo Sanchez Garza, and Erika Gloria Cavazos the de la Garza–the department human resources director.

As part of the investigation, the group was removed from their jobs on August 15 and ordered to not leave the country. Since then, a state judge issued an indictment against all 34 and required that the investigations be finished within a month. Breitbart Texas learned that all of the named individuals did not pass background checks, lacked any accreditation, and were not formally tasked as officers.

Breitbart Texas previously reported on the ongoing infiltration by the Gulf Cartel into the transit police as well as other city offices in Matamoros, including the towing services and impound lots. The infiltration led to reduced violence in the city compared to other border areas in Tamaulipas like Reynosa or Nuevo Laredo, where cartel forces and authorities often clash.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “J.A. Espinoza” from Tamaulipas.