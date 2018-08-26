Mexican Navy Seizes 10 Tons of Meth in Northern Mexico

The Mexican military made its third major methamphetamine seizure in northern Mexico in the past week when the Mexican Navy announced the seizure of 10 tons of methamphetamine in the state of Sinaloa which occurred. The drug seizure occurred on August 22 as reported according to local media outlets.

The most recent seizure occurred when the Mexican Navy developed intelligence that a major load, possibly several tons, was going to be loaded into several vehicles for transportation in a sparsely populated area called Colonia Los Cedros. The community is located in the municipality of Culiacán, Mexican news outlets reported.

The Mexican Navy deployed infantry personnel into the mountainous area based on intelligence information it had developed. The military forces later came upon the suspected location where they discovered approximately 10 tons of methamphetamine in a solid and liquid form in an unpopulated area. The drugs were stored in large sacks and a load vehicle and approximately 1,200 liters of the liquid meth was stored in metal drums.

Government officials reported that the drug cache, except for samples kept for evidence purposes, was burned at the location where it was discovered. They further reported that the quality of the methamphetamine was of very high quality.

This seizure was the third major seizure by the Mexican military in northern Mexico in the past seven days. Breitbart Texas has reported on the two previous seizures. The first occurred last Wednesday, August 16, in the municipality of Alcoyonqui, Sinaloa, where members of the Mexican Navy seized 50 tons of methamphetamine.

The other occurred when the Mexican Army seized approximately 2,700 pounds of illicit drugs consisting of methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl in two separate security operations over the past weekend in the tourist municipality of Ensenada, Baja California.

All three seizures totaling over 120,000 pounds were believed to belong to the Sinaloa Cartel also known as Cártel del Pacífico.

Robert Arce is a retired Phoenix Police detective with extensive experience working Mexican organized crime and street gangs. Arce has worked in the Balkans, Iraq, Haiti, and recently completed a three-year assignment in Monterrey, Mexico, working out of the Consulate for the United States Department of State, International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Program, where he was the Regional Program Manager for Northeast Mexico (Coahuila, Tamaulipas, Nuevo Leon, Durango, San Luis Potosi, Zacatecas.) You can follow him on Twitter. He can be reached at robertrarce@gmail.com