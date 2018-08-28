Border Patrol Agents Bust MS-13, 18th Street Gang Members in South Texas

Border Patrol agents in the Rio Grande Valley Sector stopped four gang members from successfully making their way back into the U.S. interior. The MS-13 and 18th Street gang members had all been previously deported from the U.S.

Agents assigned to the McAllen Station arrested two members of the hyperviolent transnational gang known as MS-13 in separate incidents on Friday. The agents transported the two men to the station where a records check identified the pair as Salvadoran nationals who are members of MS-13. Both men have prior orders of removal from an immigration judge, according to Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol officials.

On Friday evening, agents assigned to the Rio Grande City Station arrested a group of four migrants who illegally crossed the border near the town of La Grulla, Texas. The agents transported the migrants to the station where they learned one of the men was a previously deported Salvadoran who is affiliated with MS-13. The Salvadoran also has an extensive criminal history, officials stated. The Nassau County, Florida, Police Department arrested the criminal alien for intimidating a witness, resisting arrest, assault with intent to cause physical injury with a weapon, and disorderly conduct. He is currently wanted by Florida law enforcement for probation violations for the crimes described above.

Kingsville Station agents arrested a Guatemalan national near Armstrong, Texas. Armstrong is located on U.S. Highway 77 between Brownsville and Corpus Christi. It is south of the Sarita Border Patrol Checkpoint.

The Guatemalan national was hiding among a group of 16 migrants. After transporting the group to the station for processing, agents learned the Guatemalan man is affiliated with the 18th Street gang. His record reveals two previous deportations and an extensive criminal history that includes arrests by the Hillsboro and Beaverton, Oregon, Police Departments. Those crimes include convictions for felony assault, unlawful use of a weapon and menacing, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, probation violation/disorderly conduct, and disorderly conduct – 2nd degree, officials reported. He previously served 118 days in jail and received a fine of $2,000.

In total, the Border Patrol agents arrested three previously deported MS-13 gang members and a twice-deported 18th Street gang member — along with 15 other illegal immigrants.

The previously deported criminal aliens could face new charges for illegal re-entry after removal. The other migrants could also face charges for immigration violations.