Mexican Soldiers Seize Four Tons of Meth, Lab near California Border

The Mexican military made its fourth major methamphetamine seizure in less than two weeks when four tons and a clandestine lab in Baja California Norte were found on Saturday. The bust occurred in Tecate, directly across the border from Jacumba Hot Springs, California.

The Mexican Army (SEDENA) developed intelligence of possible criminal activity in the area and conducted a ground reconnaissance. Personnel came upon a camouflage-roofed structure which contained an active methamphetamine lab, according to local media reports. The site was equipped with 10 metal boilers at 500 liters each, four metallic filters, six metal condensers, one tub filled with 200 liters of acetone, 28 drums of chemical remover, and four drums containing 200 liters of alcohol ethyl. Other chemicals and equipment used for meth production were discovered along with groceries and tents to house approximately 12 workers. No arrests were reported and it is believed those operating the lab were able to flee in advance of the bust.

Investigators for La Procuraduría General de la República (PGR) took custody of the lab. Mexican authorities appraised the street value of the seizure in excess of $80 million dollars and determined the finished product was most likely bound for the U.S. border and beyond.

Breitbart Texas reported on the three previous methamphetamine seizures. The first occurred on August 16 in Alcoyonqui, Sinaloa, where the Mexican Navy seized 50 tons. The second occurred when the Army found approximately 2,700 pounds of drugs consisting of methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl over the weekend of August 18 in Ensenada, Baja California. On August 22, the Mexican Navy seized 10 tons of in Sinaloa. All previous seizures reportedly involve the Sinaloa Cartel, also known as “Cártel del Pacífico.”

Robert Arce is a retired Phoenix Police detective with extensive experience working Mexican organized crime and street gangs. Arce has worked in the Balkans, Iraq, Haiti, and recently completed a three-year assignment in Monterrey, Mexico, working out of the Consulate for the United States Department of State, International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Program, where he was the Regional Program Manager for Northeast Mexico (Coahuila, Tamaulipas, Nuevo Leon, Durango, San Luis Potosi, Zacatecas.) You can follow him on Twitter. He can be reached at robertrarce@gmail.com