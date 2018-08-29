PHOTOS: Large Groups of Families, Unaccompanied Minors Continue to Cross into South Texas

Border Patrol agents in the Rio Grande Valley Sector continue to encounter large groups of migrants coming across the open border between Mexico and the U.S. The groups frequently consist of unaccompanied minors and family units.

Weslaco Station agents on patrol Monday morning came upon a large group who crossed the border. They traveled to the U.S. from Guatemala and Honduras, according to Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol officials.

In total, the agents took 59 illegal immigrants into custody. Of those, 51 consisted of family units and eight were unaccompanied minors.

Last week, Rio Grande Valley Sector agents came upon another large group that also included men, women, and children from Guatemala.

The Weslaco Station agents identified 19 Family Unit Aliens (38 people), 14 Unaccompanied Alien Children, and two adults.

The week before that, agents from the Rio Grande Valley Sector arrested 110 migrants in less than 48 hours.

This sector accounted for nearly half of all apprehensions along the entire southwest border in July.

The Rio Grande Valley Sector continues to lead the nation in the apprehension of FMUAs who illegally cross the border from Mexico. So far this fiscal year, agents arrested 47,409 units. This is up from 44,445 the previous fiscal year — a seven percent increase, Breitbart Texas reported.

The sector also leads the nation in the apprehension of unaccompanied minors. However, the sector saw an eight percent drop in July.

Of the 31,303 illegal immigrants apprehended along the U.S.-Mexico Border in July, 13,241 were arrested in the Rio Grande Valley Sector. Those included 5,219 family units and 1,931 unaccompanied minors. The total apprehensions in this sector are four times that of the next largest sector, according to the July Southwest Border Migration Report.