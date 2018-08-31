Mexican Cartel Gunmen Kidnap Woman near Texas Border

PIEDRAS NEGRAS, Coahuila — Authorities are searching for a woman taken at gunpoint by two cartel men yards from the banks of the Rio Grande.

The kidnapping took place this week when a security guard at a water pumping station in Piedras Negras reported a woman came running toward the facility for help, law enforcement sources revealed to Breitbart Texas. Piedras Negras is immediately south of Eagle Pass, Texas, and is considered a main drug and human smuggling route used by factions of Los Zetas Cartel and others.

According to law enforcement sources, the woman was described as approximately 50-years-old, yelling that men were trying to rape her. The guard claimed two gunmen were wearing masks. The gunmen held up the security employee and told him not to intervene. The gunmen dragged the woman away toward a brushy area near the Rio Grande. The security guard called authorities, starting a large-scale search operation. Authorities were not able to locate anyone involved.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “J.M. Martinez” from Coahuila.