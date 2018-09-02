Migrant Rappels into U.S. — Nearly Drowns in Irrigation Canal

A migrant from Mexico nearly drowned in an El Paso, Texas, canal after rappelling into the U.S. from the Paso Del Norte Port of Entry bridge. Border Patrol agents sprung into action and rescued the man from the extremely dangerous situation.

El Paso Sector agents utilizing electronic surveillance cameras observed a man rappelling of the international bridge at the Paso Del Norte Port of Entry that connected the El Paso-Juarez Metropolitan Border Area. Prior to rappelling, the man appeared to be walking across the border bridge for inspection and legal entry into the U.S. However, before reaching the U.S. Customs and Border Protection inspection area, the man grabbed a rope and rappelled from the bridge, according to information obtained by Breitbart Texas from El Paso Sector officials.

Border Patrol agents quickly responded to apprehend the man. As they approached, the man jumped into the American Canal and quickly got into trouble. Border Patrol officials described the canal as being “self-cleaning.” It is designed to pull objects in the water to the bottom.

The illegal alien struggled to remain afloat in the canal, officials said. Border Patrol agents used land-based rescue techniques and pulled the man from the canal with a rope. After bringing the subject to the bank of the canal, the agents arrested him for immigration violations and took him to the station for processing.

Agents learned the man is a 31-year-old is a Mexican national.

Officials warn the American Canal is a very dangerous waterway. They urge illegal aliens not to risk their lives by entering these irrigation canals.

In July 2017, two teenage migrants and a young woman drowned in the American Canal while attempting to cross the border from Mexico, Breitbart Texas reported. “Most people aren’t aware of the dangers in the canal, especially during irrigation season,” Border Patrol spokesman Joe Ramero told reporters at the time. “Those canals can be 15 and 18 feet high and the currents run 25 miles per hour. Even a good swimmer can’t survive that.”