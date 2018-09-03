WATCH: Truckload of Axe Body Spray Explodes on Texas Highway

A section of Interstate 35 was shut down for hours after a tractor-trailer loaded with Axe Body Spray burst into flames. Observers said the cans exploded like fireworks.

A truck driver hauling a load on busy I-35 between Austin and the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex noticed a fire in his rear-view mirror Sunday afternoon. He quickly pulled his rig over and detached from the trailer, KTRK ABC13 reported.

As the fire reached the trailer, cans of Axe began to explode and burn. Spray cans went off like rockets being launched in all directions, the news outlet reported.

The resulting fire shut down three lanes of a major highway already congested with Labor Day weekend traffic. Police said the strongly scented wreckage kept the highway closed for about eight hours.

Fortunately, no one was injured. Investigators are searching for a cause.