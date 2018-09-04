Mexican Cartel Hitwomen Sent to Border State Prison

CIUDAD VICTORIA, Tamaulipas — Two women who worked as assassins for Mexican drug cartels in this border state were sent to prison for the deaths of three teens and the attempted murder of a fourth.

A Tamaulipas state judge recently sentenced two women identified only as Martha Obdulia “N” and Ester Laura “N” to 27 years in prison each for their roles as assassins for Los Zetas and the Gulf Cartel (CDG). The women were previously convicted of murder, attempted murder, and engaging in organized criminal activity.

Ciudad Victoria is one of the main battlegrounds of a fierce turf war between rival factions of Los Zetas. One faction, Vieja Escuela Zetas, allied with the CDG to take control of the areas owned by their rival, Cartel Del Noreste (CDN). The fighting resulted in fierce gun battles and gruesome executions, sending terror throughout the state.

The sentences are tied to a January 2017 cartel hit in the Horacio Terán neighborhood outside Ciudad Victoria. Four teen members of the CDN were sitting outside a house when the two women pulled up in a van with handguns. The women fatally shot three in their heads and a fourth managed to survive the incident. Through the use of surveillance cameras, authorities were able to track the van and arrest the women.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “Francisco Morales” from Tamaulipas.