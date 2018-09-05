Man Yells ‘High Treason’ After Allegedly Ramming Truck into Texas TV Studio

Man in custody after allegedly driving Dodge Ram pickup truck into the FOX4 Dallas TV studio. (Photo: Twitter/@FOX4)
Photo: Twitter/@FOX4

A man is in custody after he rammed his Dodge pickup truck into the Dallas Fox affiliate TV studio on Tuesday morning. An employee said the man began yelling “high treason” as he threw papers around the area and left a couple of suspicious packages.

“A man crashed a truck into the side of our building this morning,” FOX4 officials tweeted early Tuesday morning. “He jumped out and started ranting. He’s in custody now but the bomb squad is on its way. He left behind a suspicious bag. Most have been evacuated & a few are working to keep the news on air from a secure location.”

One employee said the man began ranting and yelling “high treason” as he scattered papers about the area.

Dallas police sent a bomb robot to check out suspicious packages. No harmful devices were found.

The content or message printed on the papers has not yet been reported. Police are questioning the man to try and determine his motive for the attack on the Dallas TV station.

FOX4 officials said police officers told them the man would be charged with criminal mischief at this time.

FOX4’s Blake Hanson reported that the suspect appeared to be upset over an officer-involved shooting and said they didn’t think he was targeting media.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior political news contributor for Breitbart Texas. He is a founding member of the Breitbart Texas team. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Facebook.

.