Border Patrol Agent Fired Upon from Mexico

A Border Patrol Agent sitting inside his parked duty vehicle was fired upon from Mexico early Sunday morning, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The shooting occurred around 2:15 am, approximately 1.5 miles west of the San Ysidro Port of Entry. San Ysidro is roughly 40 miles south of San Diego, California.

The Border Patrol Agent quickly sped away to inspect his vehicle and noticed the driver’s side rear door took at least two bullet strikes. The agent was not injured and the gunfire is currently considered to have originated in Mexico, according to NBC News.

U.S. law enforcement immediately notified Mexican officials, who dispatched Tijuana municipal police. A search located and detained two males in possession of a 9mm handgun with nine rounds. The individual reportedly carried the pistol in his waistband and was identified as Sergio “El Checo,”35, from Morelos, according to Mexican media reports.

The FBI took responsibility for the investigation. The motive for the shooting remains unknown.

Robert Arce is a retired Phoenix Police detective with extensive experience working Mexican organized crime and street gangs. Arce has worked in the Balkans, Iraq, Haiti, and recently completed a three-year assignment in Monterrey, Mexico, working out of the Consulate for the United States Department of State, International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Program, where he was the Regional Program Manager for Northeast Mexico (Coahuila, Tamaulipas, Nuevo Leon, Durango, San Luis Potosi, Zacatecas.) You can follow him on Twitter. He can be reached at robertrarce@gmail.com