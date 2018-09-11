5 Sexual Predators Arrested Attempting to Re-Enter U.S. from Mexico

Border Patrol agents in the Rio Grande Valley Sector stopped five previously deported sex offenders from successfully making their way back into the U.S. interior late last week.

Agents arrested a man after he illegally crossed the border last Thursday. They identified the man as a Mexican national without proper documentation in the U.S. After transporting him to the station for processing, the agents discovered the man had served a 10-year prison sentence for sexual exploitation of a minor. The offense occurred in Appling County, Georgia, according to Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol officials.

Later that day, agents assigned to the McAllen Station arrested another Mexican national after he illegally crossed the border near Hidalgo, Texas. A biometric background investigation revealed a conviction in San Bernardino, California, for sexual battery. Agents reported that the man has a lengthy criminal history. He spent 140 days in jail for the sexual battery conviction.

McAllen Station agents arrested a Guatemalan man near La Joya, Texas, on Friday after he illegally crossed the border from Mexico. A records check at the station revealed the illegal immigrant received a three-year prison sentence following a conviction in Los Angeles, California, for lewd and lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14, officials reported. His records indicated a long history of arrests in California.

The following day, McAllen Station agents arrested a Salvadoran man after he crossed the border illegally. Agents learned the man has an active warrant for possession of pornographic work of minors and for disseminating pornographic work of minors. He also has warrants for criminal sex conduct in the 3rd degree and criminal sex conduct in the 4th degree. Officials did not disclose the source of those warrants. The illegal immigrant is being held for extradition to the state where the warrants were issued.

Later that day, other agents from the McAllen Station apprehended a Mexican national who illegally crossed the border near the town of McAllen. A biometric background investigation revealed the Mexican man also has an active warrant. He is wanted for a charge of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14, officials stated. Officials did not disclose the source of this warrant. The illegal alien is being held for extradition to the state that issued the warrant.