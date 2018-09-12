Texas Teacher Accused of Sex Misconduct Lost Virginity to Teen Victim, Say Police

A now former Texas educator, charged on two counts of sexual misconduct, appeared in a Houston courtroom Monday after admitting she lost her virginity to her alleged 15-year-old male victim, say police.

Last week, Hannah Parisa Siboyeh, 24, was arrested and charged with one count of sexual assault of a child and one count of improper relationship between an educator and a student. She was booked into Harris County Jail on Friday and released on $30,000 bond. Until recently, Siboyeh worked in the Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District, originally as a substitute teacher in 2014 and, later, as a paraprofessional at Labay Middle School.

At Monday’s hearing, a judge set the conditions for her bond, forbidding Seboyeh from having Internet access. She must also stay away from the 15-year-old boy and his family. After leaving the courtroom with her attorney, KTRK captured Siboyeh breaking down into tears.

In April, police opened an investigation when a Labay Middle School assistant principal reported the suspected case of improper relationship. Previously, a student tipped off the administrator to the purported relationship between Siboyeh and the 15-year-old boy, according to the Houston Chronicle. Apparently, the tipster was visiting the boy’s house and saw the alleged victim and Siboyeh in bed together, also telling police that “weird noises” came from the bedroom. The anonymous informant said Siboyeh and the 15-year-old posted photos of each other on Snapchat. An investigation followed. Subsequently, Siboyeh was removed from her position at the middle school.

Investigators spoke to additional witnesses during the investigation. They described Siboyeh and the boy’s relationship as “boyfriend and girlfriend,” according to the Houston newspaper. During a police interview, Siboyeh reportedly cried and confessed to losing her virginity to the 15-year-old during the summer of 2017. She admitted the two had sex at the boy’s house, at a local park, and in a Houston motel. The probable cause document showed the accused said she loved the teen “with all her heart.”

In a prepared statement, Cypress-Fairbanks ISD confirmed Siboyeh’s employment. “Authorities notified us last spring of an alleged inappropriate relationship between a Labay Middle School paraprofessional staff member and a former student. Due to the seriousness of the allegation the staff member was immediately removed from campus,” said school district officials. “Law enforcement conducted a full investigation that led to an off-campus arrest.”

Cypress-Fairbanks officials emphasized these “actions are not representative” of the middle school or of the district’s employee standards of conduct.

Ironically, this is the second time in days that Breitbart Texas reported on teacher-student sexual misconduct in Cypress-Fairbanks ISD. Last week, 24-year-old Cypress Springs High School teacher Michelle Schiffer was sentenced to eight years in prison after admitting to having sex and smoking marijuana with a 15-year-old male student during the summer of 2017.

Follow Merrill Hope, a member of the original Breitbart Texas team, on Twitter.