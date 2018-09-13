WATCH: Gulf Cartel Gunmen Film Viral Dance Challenge near Texas Border

Elements of Mexico’s Gulf Cartel joined a viral video trend by filming two gunmen dancing next to a moving truck in full tactical gear.

The video, captured in the rural region of San Fernando, shows one gunman wearing camouflage while the second is clad in black. Both men appear to be wearing high-end body armor and tactical clothing as they dance beside an armored vehicle. San Fernando is approximately 80 miles south of Matamoros, which is considered one of the main drug and human smuggling areas used by the Gulf Cartel in Tamaulipas.

The video is similar in nature to the viral trend dubbed #KekeChallenge where hundreds on social media recently began uploading footage of themselves dancing to the song called “In My Feelings” by Drake. Soon after the trend went viral, a Latino version of the challenge emerged called #LaChonaChallenge, where individuals danced to “La Chona” by the Mexican group Los Tucanes de Tijuana.

The men are part of the Gulf Cartel faction from Matamoros, known as the “Cyclones.” As Breitbart Texas reported, the Cyclones and “Escorpiones” are together waging a fierce turf war with the Gulf Cartel faction in Reynosa called “Los Metros.” The fighting between the splinters has caused more than 500 murders since May 2017.

