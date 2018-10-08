Border Patrol Agents Rescue Unresponsive Migrant in South Texas

Border Patrol agents in the Rio Grande Valley Sector rescued several migrants abandoned by human smugglers after they illegally crossed the border from Mexico. At least one female became unresponsive after heat exposure and lacking water.

McAllen Station agents received a call from the McAllen Police Department about a 911 report of a lost female migrant. The caller said she became lost in the brush after being abandoned, according to Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol officials.

The agents carried out a search and eventually found the woman. The agents provided her with water and basic medical attention before transporting the Honduran national to the McAllen Station for processing for immigration violations.

Later in the week, McAllen Station agents patrolling near Sullivan, Texas, apprehended a group of migrants near the Rio Grande River border. During processing, the agents learned that one woman in their group was abandoned after she became unresponsive. The migrants said they left the woman not far from where the agents found them.

The agents conducted a quick search of the area and found the woman. A Border Patrol emergency medical technician assessed the Guatemalan woman’s condition and provided basic life support measures.

The agents then called for an Air Evac and moved her to a location where the helicopter could land and take her for emergency medical care.

More than 300 migrants have lost their lives on or near the U.S. border with Mexico. Nearly 200 of those deaths occurred in Texas, according to the Missing Migrant Project. Deaths in the Rio Grande Valley Sector account for nearly one-third of all migrant deaths along the U.S.-Mexico Border.