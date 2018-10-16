Jake Tapper joined several other CNN personalities in showing how concerned they were about President Trump mocking Stormy Daniels’ looks, despite the fact that CNN ran two segments about the details of Trump’s penis.

CNN personalities Jake Tapper, Brian Stelter, and Chris Cillizza all critically tweeted about Trump referring to porn star Stormy Daniels as “Horseface” on Tuesday.

“It’s not new that Donald Trump assesses women almost entirely on how he thinks they look. But it is gross and outrageous nonetheless,” CNN’s Chris Cillizza tweeted:

It’s not new that Donald Trump assesses women almost entirely on how he thinks they look. But it is gross and outrageous nonetheless. — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) October 16, 2018

Brian Stelter also chimed in:

"And then I called her Horseface!" pic.twitter.com/sOrBYIkVGY — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) October 16, 2018

Jake Tapper sent several tweets about Trump insulting Stormy Daniels’ looks:

Wherein the president of the United States calls a woman "Horseface." https://t.co/2nh2tyKnzb — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) October 16, 2018

That’s one way to cover it, I suppose https://t.co/CTJmvisKNr — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) October 16, 2018

Retiring GOP congressman — https://t.co/PsT15ESSDh — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) October 16, 2018

Tapper’s objection to Trump attacking Daniels for her physical looks comes as especially stunning considering his own show aired a segment on the appearance of President Trump’s penis.

In September, a segment on Tapper’s show was dedicated to Trump’s penis, with CNN correspondent Sara Sidner reading an alleged description of Trump’s genitals from Stormy Daniels’ book.

Tapper excitedly introduced the segment by saying, “Lots of books claim to be tell-alls, but they don’t follow through. Stormy Daniels’ new book about her life is not that book. Wow. She tells all.”

There was clearly no actual news value to the segment—it was done simply to embarrass and body-shame Trump.

CNN didn’t stop there.

Earlier this month, Don Lemon had Stormy Daniels on air again, and again, her alleged description of Trump’s genitals was a topic of conversation.

Late night hosts also had a field day with Daniels’ description of Trump’s penis, clearly seeing no issue with body shaming when they targeted Trump.

CNN and the rest of the establishment media have no problem with body shaming those that they don’t like. This phony outrage over Trump is nothing more than pure hypocrisy.