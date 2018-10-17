Menu
Former White House Aide Boris Epshteyn Blasts the New Yorker for Focus on Russian Heritage

Boris Epshteyn, special assistant to President Donald Trump, walks into the West Wing of the White House, Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Former White House aide Boris Epshteyn hit back at the New Yorker magazine for focusing on his Russian heritage, describing him as “Russian-born.”

“My family left Russia as Jewish refugees to escape persecution,” Boris Epshteyn wrote on Twitter. “It is disgusting that the New Yorker and writer [Sheelah Kolhatkar] have picked up that mantle of persecution.”

The article was a feature on the Sinclair media enterprise, noting that they hired the “Russian-born” Epshteyn as “chief political analyst” after he left the Trump administration.

“Why was it necessary to mention where I was born while discussing my work?” he asked. “No one else’s nationality was mentioned.”

Epshteyn’s entry on Wikipedia also describes him as “Russian-born.”

Epshteyn worked on the Trump campaign and was communications director for the Presidential Inaugural Committee (PIC) before serving in the administration for a short time.

