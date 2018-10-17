Menu
Politico Editor-in-Chief John F. Harris Denies Calling Trump ‘White Nationalist’

(INSET: JOHN F. HARRIS, POLITICO EDITOR-IN-CHIEF) WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 10: U.S. President Donald Trump discusses the potential impact of Hurricane Michael during a meeting with Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and FEMA Administrator Brock Long in the Oval Office of the White House on October 10, 2018 in Washington, …
Win McNamee/Getty Images, Politico

Politico Editor-in-Chief John F. Harris drew Republicans’ ire for a Wednesday morning post that conservatives interpreted as him calling President Trump a white nationalist.

In response to an NBC News story titled, “White nationalist leader wants to ‘take over the GOP,” Harris responded, “Thought that job had been filled.”

Harris’s post raised the eyebrows of top Republicans, including RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel.

Harris responded by claiming he was misunderstood — that he made “a quip about the headline on the NBC piece” rather than an attack on any political figure. “[T]his could be interpreted as broad swipe rather than a quip about the headline on the NBC piece,” he wrote. “Sometimes wisecracks get lost in Twitter translation so appreciate the chance to clarify.”

Breitbart News reached out to Harris for clarification but did not receive an immediate response.

This isn’t the first time Harris has raised eyebrows for apparent left-wing sentiments. Last month, he wrote an op-ed titled, “Why God Is Laughing at Brett Kavanaugh.” The piece drew a false equivalence between the allegations against Brett Kavanaugh and Bill Clinton’s affairs.

Many Democrats and establishment media figured have smeared President Trump as a “white nationalist.”

Hillary Clinton said last year that Donald Trump’s Inauguration Day speech was a “cry from the white nationalist gut.”

Joining CNN’s Jim Acosta, MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough has also embraced this smear. Following Trump’s condemnation of violence on “both sides” of the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia in August 2017, Scarborough said that Trump was now the president of “the white nationalist movement.”

“He has now officially become the president of the white national–not only of America but also of the white nationalist movement,” Scarborough said.

