Media Blast Trump for Leading ‘Hate Parade,’ Not Blaming Himself for Bomb Scares

President Donald Trump on Wednesday evening offended the media when he said they also have a responsibility “to set a civil tone and stop the endless hostility” and “oftentimes false attacks and stories” after CNN and other prominent Democrats received suspicious packages.

The left-wing and establishment media blasted Trump for not accepting responsibility for the bomb scares and actually accused Trump of leading the “hate parade.”

On CNN, contributor April Ryan slammed Trump’s divisive rhetoric and said the bomb threats were “collateral damage.” CNN anchor Chris Cuomo accused Trump of leading the “hate parade” that is dividing the country and fellow network anchor Don Lemon said Trump did not have the “testicular fortitude” to accept responsibility and repeatedly emphasized that all of the targets–CNN, Hillary Clinton, former President Barack Obama, former Obama CIA Chief John Brennan, and Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA)–were those Trump has lashed out at with hateful rhetoric.

At the Wednesday evening Wisconsin rally, Trump said that his “highest duty is to keep America safe.”

“The federal government is conducting an extensive investigation and we will find those responsible and we will bring them to justice,” Trump said. “Any acts or threats of political violence are an attack on our democracy itself. No nation can succeed that tolerates violence or the threat of violence as a method of political intimidation, coercion, or control. We all know that.”

Trump added that such “conduct must be fiercely opposed and firmly prosecuted” and emphasized that he wanted “all sides to come together in peace and harmony.

“More broadly, there is much we can do to bring our nation together. For example, those engaged in the political arena must stop treating political opponents as being morally defective,” Trump continued, adding that the “the language of moral condemnation” must stop.

Trump said “no one should carelessly compare political opponents to historical villains, which is done often, which is done all the time. It’s gotta stop.”

“We should not mob people in public spaces or destroy public property,” he said. “There is one way to settle our disagreements—it’s called peacefully at the ballot box.”

But Trump offended the media when he said that “as part of the larger national effort to bridge our divides ad bring people together,” the mainstream media also have “a responsibility to set a civil tone and to stop the endless hostility and the “oftentimes false attacks and stories.”

