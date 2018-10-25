Conservative radio station WMAL in Washington, D.C. was briefly evacuated Thursday afternoon after receiving a suspicious package.

The radio station first disclosed the development in a tweet, stating: “Suspicious package received at WMAL. Building evacuated. Police and fire are on scene. We’ll be back with you live as soon as we can, but for now enjoy our ‘Best of’ programming on WMAL.”

Suspicious package received at WMAL. Building evacuated. Police and fire are on scene. We’ll be back with you live as soon as we can, but for now enjoy our “Best of” programming on WMAL. — WMAL DC (@WMALDC) October 25, 2018

Host Larry O’Connor shared a photo of the scene near WMAL showing a minor police presence blocking off the street that the station is located on.

Suspicious package received at WMAL. We were ordered to evacuate by DC Police and Fire. We will be back on the air ASAP. pic.twitter.com/l58Ef1CdVT — Larry O'Connor (@LarryOConnor) October 25, 2018

Suspicious package received at WMAL. Building evacuated. Police and fire are on scene. The station will be back with you live as soon as it’s safe, but for now enjoy our “Best of WMAL” programming. pic.twitter.com/kJalvqPrcY — Heather Curtis (@HeatherMCurtis1) October 25, 2018

The scene outside my job at WMAL. Everyone’s been evacuated from the building while police and fire assess the situation. pic.twitter.com/E5I4lH3Ds8 — Mel Madarang (@MelMadarang) October 25, 2018

Our radio stations here in NW Washington, DC have been evacuated due to a suspicious package. #wrqx #wmal pic.twitter.com/JaR9U3yL0j — JASON KIDD (@JKIDD1073) October 25, 2018

Still a heavy police presence outside WMAL studios after suspicious package found. Bomb-sniffing dog has come through the area. Multiple streets closed down. pic.twitter.com/qGAJDrt3Ez — Cory Smith (@CoryNBC) October 25, 2018

Happening now in DC- suspicious package discovered at the WMAL radio station pic.twitter.com/1F1wE9cRdq — The Little Red Hen (@The_Red_Hen) October 25, 2018

It is unclear if the package is linked to the multiple apparent explosive devices sent to prominent Democrats, progressive billionaire George Soros, and CNN’s New York City bureau. O’Connor, a former editor at Breitbart News, said that he caught a glimpse of the suspicious package. He said that it did not look exactly like the apparent mail bomb photos released by authories, but “there were some similarities.”

I saw the package mailed to @WMALDC. Though it does not look like the other packages we have seen the past day or two, there were some similarities. DC police examined it and immediately ordered full evacuation. — Larry O'Connor (@LarryOConnor) October 25, 2018

Citing the ongoing investigation, O’Connor declined to describe the package in further detail.

I'm not going to describe the package in question because there is an ongoing investigation. We were informed moments after police studied it to immediately evacuate. Could be a bad copy cat or could be something more. We will return to the air as soon as we can. @WMALDC — Larry O'Connor (@LarryOConnor) October 25, 2018

According to O’Connor, law enforcement has given the “all clear” and now allowing staffers back into the station’s offices.