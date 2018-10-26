NBC News deliberately hid vital information that would have helped clear Brett Kavanaugh of the serial rape allegations Julie Swetnick and her attorney, Michael Avenatti, leveled against him.

On September 16, Kavanaugh and his loved ones were dropped into a pit of hell due to allegations of sexual assault from Christine Blasey Ford. Although her story quickly fell apart during public testimony, for the three-plus weeks that would follow, in an effort to derail his confirmation, Democrats and their allies in the establishment media did everything in their power to personally destroy this man as a drunken serial rapist.

NBC News and Avenatti played a huge role in this obscene smear campaign. One notable example was NBC breathlessly publishing and airing an assault allegation against Kavanaugh that was quickly exposed as a hoax. NBC did not even bother to independently corroborate this allegation prior to airing it. A Democrat handed NBC the smear, and NBC ran with it.

To make matters worse, we now know NBC News withheld crucial information that undermined the allegations made by Swetnick, the Avenatti client who accused a high school-aged Kavanaugh of spiking punch bowls at house parties so he and his buddies could engage in serial rapes.

And we know NBC deliberately withheld this crucial information because NBC is now admitting it had this information all the way back on September 30.

On September 30, a week prior to Kavanaugh’s confirmation, during the most intense days of this scandal, when Kavanaugh’s confirmation was still very much in doubt, here is what NBC did not want the public to know…

If you recall, although he withheld the name, Avenatti tweeted out a sworn statement from a woman who backed up Swetnick’s outrageous rape allegations. In her statement, this second woman swore that she, too, had witnessed Kavanaugh spike punch bowls and take sexual advantage of girls.

Well, unbeknownst to us, NBC interviewed this anonymous witness on September 30, and she recanted!

But only now is NBC News bothering to report this bombshell:

Referring to Kavanaugh spiking the punch, “I didn’t ever think it was Brett,” the woman said to reporters in a phone interview arranged by Avenatti on Sept. 30 after repeated requests to speak with other witnesses who might corroborate Swetnick’s claims. … When asked in the phone interview if she ever witnessed Kavanaugh act inappropriately towards girls, the woman replied, “no.”

Wait, it gets worse…

On October 3, NBC News again spoke to this woman, and this time, she all but accused Avenatti of fabricating her statement:

[R]eached by phone independently from Avenatti on Oct. 3, the woman said she only “skimmed” the declaration. After reviewing the statement, she wrote in a text on Oct. 4 to NBC News: “It is incorrect that I saw Brett spike the punch. I didn’t see anyone spike the punch…I was very clear with Michael Avenatti from day one.” When pressed about abusive behavior towards girls, she wrote in a text: “I would not ever allow anyone to be abusive in my presence. Male or female.”

And now, we come to the grand conclusion…

When asked about the total contradiction between his client’s sworn statement and what she told NBC, after it no longer matters, NBC now informs us, “At one point, in an apparent effort to thwart the reporting process, [Avenatti] added in the phone call, “How about this, on background, it’s not the same woman. What are you going to do with that?”

So Avenatti’s witness, the woman he brought forward to bolster Swetnick’s serial rape claim, totally recanted to NBC News, and NBC News hid this news until now.

Moreover, NBC News believed Kavanaugh’s chief tormentor — Avenatti — was attempting to “thwart the reporting process,” and NBC also chose to hide this information until long after it mattered.

So what we have here is an NBC News eager to publish completely unfounded allegations of sexual assault against Brett Kavanaugh while at the same time hiding vitally important information that would have helped to clear Kavanaugh at the most crucial time of this scandal.

In other words, in a partisan effort to derail Kavanaugh’s confirmation, to do its part to keep Kavanaugh off the Supreme Court, NBC News published uncorroborated smears against him and then engaged in a deliberate cover up of a legitimate story that backed up Kavanaugh’s claim of his innocence and his claim that there was a coordinated campaign at work to personally destroy him.

