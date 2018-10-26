Nolte: Time Covered up Avenatti’s ‘White Man’ Comment for Four Months

Michael Avenatti told Time Magazine it would be “better” if Democrats nominated “a white male” for president in 2020, and Time covered up that quote for four months.

In June — June! — Avenatti told Time of the Democrats’ 2020 nominee, “I think it better be a white male. When you have a white male making the arguments, they carry more weight. … Should they carry more weight? Absolutely not. But do they? Yes.”

He added, “So I do think it is a critical mistake for anyone other than a white male to lead the top of the ticket in 2020. And I wish I didn’t have to say that. I wish it was different. But it’s not, in my view.”

Avenatti is himself a white male eager to run for president in 2020.

Obviously, what Avenatti said is both obscene and flat-out wrong.

Along with countless other elected officials, not only is former President Obama a shining example of Avenatti’s ignorance, but if you look around the cultural landscape, black men and women are frequently hired as spokespeople for some of the most powerful and influential brands in America…

Rihanna, Beyonce, Samuel L. Jackson, Morgan Freeman, Bill Cosby, Michael Jordan, Spike Lee, O.J. Simpson, Ella Fitzgerald, Dennis Haysbert, Michael Jackson… Black Americans have been trusted voices of authority going back decades.

The blowback against Avenatti has been both predictable and well-deserved.

And now, the embattled Time finds itself with something it has not had in a long, long time — a big story on its hands, a national story making waves.

But why did Time sit on this big story for all these months? Why not release Avenatti’s explosive quotes when it had them, back in June, at the height of Avenatti-mania?

I think we all know the answer…

Time is a left-wing propaganda outlet and did not want to damage Avenatti, a man Democrats were quite enamored with as a Trump-slayer back in June.

But now … now that Avenatti is already damaged goods… Now that his personal finances are imploding, now that the Senate Judiciary Committee has referred him over for possible criminal prosecution, now that NBC News has finally (after a cover up of its own) released information damaging to Avenatti, only now is Time willing to publicize Avenatti’s outrageous comments.

So often media defenders try to argue that the establishment media is not biased in favor of the left, but driven only by clicks and money.

What nonsense.

As you can see, Time sat on a bombshell to protect the left’s favorite anti-Trump attack dog.

What’s more, had the story been released in June, had Avenatti’s perverse beliefs been exposed at the time, Time probably would have had an even bigger story on its hands.

By waiting until now, though, Time’s big story is just another piece of the noise.

When it comes to our media, the left-wing agenda is always a priority.

