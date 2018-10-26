Trump Calls Out ‘Lowly Rated CNN’ for ‘Ridiculously Comparing’ Mail Bombs to 9/11

President Donald Trump called out CNN on Friday for the network’s comparisons of mail bombs to the 9/11 attacks on America.

“Funny how lowly rated CNN, and others, can criticize me at will, even blaming me for the current spate of Bombs and ridiculously comparing this to September 11th and the Oklahoma City bombing, yet when I criticize them they go wild and scream, ‘it’s just not Presidential!'” Trump said.

Funny how lowly rated CNN, and others, can criticize me at will, even blaming me for the current spate of Bombs and ridiculously comparing this to September 11th and the Oklahoma City bombing, yet when I criticize them they go wild and scream, “it’s just not Presidential!” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 26, 2018

CNN’s New York City office received an apparent bomb through the mail Wednesday, leading to the office being evacuated for several hours. The package was addressed to former CIA director John Brennan, who doesn’t actually work for CNN.

This photo obtained by @ABC and confirmed by two law enforcement sources shows the device recovered from @CNN by the NYPD bomb squad. pic.twitter.com/HFzTMSoJXG — Gio Benitez (@GioBenitez) October 24, 2018

The package sent to CNN came as the homes of many prominent Democrats were targeted by similar mail bombs this week. Suspicious packages were sent to Barack Obama, Bill and Hillary Clinton, and liberal billionaire George Soros among others.

Though CNN repeatedly said that they were not “blaming” Trump, the network’s personalities did point to the bomber’s targets as frequent targets of criticism from President Trump and conservative media.

CNN President Jeff Zucker said that President Trump has a “total and complete lack of understanding” about “the seriousness of their continued attacks on the media” Wednesday.

Statement from CNN Worldwide President Jeff Zucker: pic.twitter.com/OXyIT6oSLT — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) October 24, 2018

A CNN chyron Thursday read,”Manhunt For Serial Bomber Going After Trump’s Targets”

CNN found a way to make things worse. pic.twitter.com/H07VkIkTrQ — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) October 25, 2018

CNN’s Wolf Blitzer also said, “The one common thread between all of these bombs–all of those who are being targeted are President Trump’s frequent punching bags.”

The network’s media reporter Brian Stelter also said that the targets of the bombs were all “criticized mercilessly by right-wing outlets.”

There's a lot we don't know about these packages, but we do know what all the targets had in common: They have all been criticized mercilessly by right-wing outlets… pic.twitter.com/UKIw8hxs9b — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) October 24, 2018

At a rally Wednesday, Trump strongly condemned the bomb scare, though he also said that the media “has a responsibility to set a civil tone, and to stop endless hostility and constant negative and oftentimes false attacks and stories.”