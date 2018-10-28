Sarah Sanders Slams Washington Post for Exploiting Synagogue Shooting

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders criticized the Washington Post in a tweet Sunday for exploiting the shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue to criticize President Trump.

“Is there any tragedy the Washington Post won’t exploit to attack President @realDonaldTrump? The evil act of anti-Semitism in Pittsburg was committed by a coward who hated President Trump because @POTUS is such an unapologetic defender of the Jewish community and state of Israel,” Sanders tweeted.

Indeed, a number of establishment media personalities criticized Trump sharply in the wake of the anti-Semitic shooting in Pittsburgh Saturday.

GQ writer Julia Ioffe said that Trump made the attack “possible.”

“And a word to my fellow American Jews: This president makes this possible. Here. Where you live. I hope the embassy move over there, where you don’t live was worth it,” she tweeted

CNN personalities Ana Navarro and Symone Sanders also chimed in.

Navarro tweeted at First Lady Melania Trump, “Girl, u might wanna tell your husband to stop saying white-supremacists are, ‘good people’, to stop blowing dog-whistle by calling himself a ‘nationalist’, to stop lying & fanning hysteria re the migrant caravan, to stop leading chants against other Americans. # BeBest…whatever.”

Navarro also tweeted, “If u’re distressed about this week’s events in America, vote. Volunteer on a campaign. Vote against those who divide us, promote culture wars and sow discord. Vote for those who solve problems, unite us and defend American values. Cry, get sad, get mad, but then get up & VOTE!”

Meanwhile, Sanders said:

President Trump condemned the attack in the strongest terms Saturday, saying, “This evil Anti-Semitic attack is an assault on humanity. It will take all of us working together to extract the poison of Anti-Semitism from our world. We must unite to conquer hate.”