President Trump called out the establishment media on Sunday, saying “their fake & dishonest reporting” is “causing problems far greater than they understand.”

“The Fake News is doing everything in their power to blame Republicans, Conservatives and me for the division and hatred that has been going on for so long in our Country. Actually, it is their Fake & Dishonest reporting which is causing problems far greater than they understand!” Trump said on Twitter.

Trump took to Twitter again to expand on his initial thoughts:

Many establishment media commentators capitalized on the horrific shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue to criticize President Trump.

“And a word to my fellow American Jews: This president makes this possible. Here. Where you live. I hope the embassy move over there, where you don’t live was worth it,” GQ writer Julia Ioffe tweeted over the weekend.

CNN commentators Ana Navarro and Symone Sanders also used the shooting to attack the Trump White House, while their network continues to employ Marc Lamont Hill, who palled around with vicious anti-Semite Louis Farrakhan.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders went after the Washington Post for using the shooting to lambaste the president.

Sanders tweeted, “Is there any tragedy the Washington Post won’t exploit to attack President realDonaldTrump? The evil act of anti-Semitism in Pittsburg was committed by a coward who hated President Trump because POTUS is such an unapologetic defender of the Jewish community and state of Israel.”

Trump said that the “evil Anti-Semitic attack is an assault on humanity.”

“It will take all of us working together to extract the poison of Anti-Semitism from our world. We must unite to conquer hate,” he said.