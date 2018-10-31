Donald Trump Jr. called out CNN’s Don Lemon Wednesday after the anchor declared that right-wing white men are the “biggest terror threat” in America.

“Amazing. I thought this was some sort of joke quote taken out of context but no… it’s just Don Lemon being a moron. Unfortunately this is how so many leftists actually think. Disgusting! Imagine the outrage if you changed ‘white men’ with any other demographic?” Donald Trump Jr. tweeted.

This tweet is in response to CNN personality Don Lemon saying on air Monday that white men are America’s biggest terror threat, and yet there’s no “white guy ban.”

“We have to stop demonizing people and realize the biggest terror threat in this country is white men, most of them radicalized to the right,” Lemon said. “And we have to start doing something about them. There is no travel ban on them. There is no ban on–they had the Muslim ban. There is no white guy ban. So, what do we do about that?”

Lemon is full of hot takes like these. On the same night that he made those comments about having a “white guy ban,” he also downplayed left-wing violence in an almost comical fashion, saying that he doesn’t “see Democrats” killing people over politics.

This drew the attention of Republican Rep. Steve Scalise, who was literally shot by a far-left Bernie Sanders supporter last year in an attempted mass murder.