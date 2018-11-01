Sixty-four percent of voters believe the media have divided the country, compared to just 56 percent who believe the same about President Trump.

A Morning Consult poll released Monday asked 2,435 voters if Trump and the national media have done more to divide than unite the country, and the media came out the big loser.

Even a plurality of Democrats, 46 percent, believe the media divide the country. Eighty-eight percent believe the same about Trump.

Two-thirds of independents, 67 percent, see the national media as divisive, while 54 percent say the same of Trump.

Considering they are most often under attack by the left-wing national media (e.g. NBC calls Trump supporters Nazis), it is no surprise that 80 percent of Republicans see the media as divisive, while only 25 percent say the same about Trump.

There are two remarkable things about this poll. The first is how tone-deaf the media are to how they are perceived by a massive majority of the country, even by a plurality of their fellow Democrats.

The national media constantly harp about things like “division” and “partisanship” but always do so within the context of bashing Republicans, specifically Trump.

One notable instance occurred on Monday when CNN’s Don Lemon perfectly crystallized the establishment media’s approach to “unity.”

“We have to stop demonizing people,” the left-wing Lemon said as his words that followed demonized white men: “The biggest terror threat in this country is white men … and we have to start doing something about them.”

The other remarkable thing about this poll is that Trump is a politician, a position that cannot avoid a certain amount of divisiveness and partisanship. But our media are supposed to be neutral, which means they should be about as divisive as a baseball umpire.

But, of course, the media are not. In fact, the media are the bitterest of divisive partisans, an institution desperate to divide us on race, gender, and any other classification they can conjure up.

The good news is that voters see right through the media.

If nothing else, Trump has done this country a great service by forcing the media to reveal their true selves. Their frustration and hatred towards Trump, a Republican who refuses to buckle to their partisan nonsense, is now on display for everyone to see.

Morning Consult took a poll in July, more than 18 months after Trump became president, and found that 28 percent of voters have “a lot” of confidence in the presidency. But…

Only 13 percent said the same of television news, while 14 percent said the same of newspaper outlets.

