President Trump told a reporter Friday that some journalists in corporate media are “creating violence by not writing the truth.”

ABC News correspondent Karen Travers asked President Trump whether he was creating “politically-motivated violence,” to which he responded, “No, no, you know what? You’re creating violence by your question. You are creating–you.”

Reminder that earlier this week, Sarah Sanders said "The president is not placing blame." Today he points a finger at me and says, “You're creating violence by your question. You are creating – you." https://t.co/WEgSoOm70g — Karen Travers (@karentravers) November 2, 2018

“And also, a lot of reporters are creating violence by not writing the truth. The fake news is creating violence. And you know what? The people that support Trump, and the people the support us, which is a lot of people, most people, those people know when a story is true, and they know when a story is false.”

The president also said, “I’ll tell you what–if the media would write correctly, and write accurately, and write fairly, you’d have a lot less violence in the country.”

CNN’s Jake Tapper has already responded to the comments, tweeting, “‘The fake news is creating violence,’ POTUS says. ‘If the media…would write accurately,…you’d have a lot less violence in the country.’ Last week one of his supporters was arrested for sending IEDs to people POTUS constantly attacks on the stump, including CNN.”

"The fake news is creating violence," POTUS says. "If the media…would write accurately,…you'd have a lot less violence in the country." Last week one of his supporters was arrested for sending IEDs to people POTUS constantly attacks on the stump, including CNN. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 2, 2018

As Breitbart News has chronicled, there have been hundreds of incidents of violence and intimidation directed at supporters of President Trump.

The establishment media has also whitewashed and defended violent Antifa over and over and over again.