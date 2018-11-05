Andrew Breitbart Explained Left’s Playbook in 2012: Calling Everyone ‘Racist’ the ‘Most Effective Tool’

It is the most effective tool that the Democrat-media complex has.

– Andrew Breitbart

Long before the Trump presidency, and long before the Resistance, Andrew Breitbart understood that left’s use of the race card was a simply a tactic and effective one at that.

Now, with the midterms upon us, an unhinged media and an unhinged Hollywood are employing that same tactic with an unparalleled fervor, casting aspersions on any and every deplorable.

It’s a playbook and it’s nothing new.

The interview above was taken from the movie Runaway Slave.

It was released in January of 2012.

Below is the transcript.