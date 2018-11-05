Andrew Breitbart Explained Left’s Playbook in 2012: Calling Everyone ‘Racist’ the ‘Most Effective Tool’

It is the most effective tool that the Democrat-media complex has.
– Andrew Breitbart
Long before the Trump presidency, and long before the Resistance, Andrew Breitbart understood that left’s use of the race card was a simply a tactic and effective one at that.
Now, with the midterms upon us, an unhinged media and an unhinged Hollywood are employing that same tactic with an unparalleled fervor, casting aspersions on any and every deplorable.
It’s a playbook and it’s nothing new.
The interview above was taken from the movie Runaway Slave.
It was released in January of 2012.
Below is the transcript.
One of the most effective tactics that the left has is the ability to accuse its opponents of “being a racist.” It’s an impossible negative to dispel. It immediately puts somebody on the defensive, and it sends a message to the audience: you shouldn’t take seriously what’s coming out of that person’s mouth, because they’ve been degraded as being a racist. In the era of my conservatism, which is the last 20 years of my life, I’ve tried to make the argument that that’s an affirmation of precisely the opposite: that if, in this country, being accused of [being] a racist is the worst thing that causes people to shut up, doesn’t that mean that racism has been dispelled to a huge degree? That to be accused of it, the American people recoil, and don’t want the in your proximity? If racism were the default in this culture, and somebody accused you of being a racist, wouldn’t you say, “Yeah, I am! Just as is the majority, you’re gonna deal with it.” It is used because those who wield it know how effective it is. That is the primary reason. It is the most effective tool that the Democrat-media complex has.
