President Donald Trump chided CNN reporter Jim Acosta during a White House press conference Wednesday afternoon, calling him a “rude, terrible person” for hogging the microphone to share his opinion on multiple topics.

Trump called on Acosta, who began questioning the president over his use of the word “invasion” to describe the Central American migrant caravan traveling towards the U.S.

Following a back and forth over the caravan, Trump said, “Honestly, I think you should let me run the country, you run CNN, and if you did it well, your ratings would be much better. Okay, that’s enough.”

Acosta attempted to ask another question, and a White House aide tried grabbing the microphone out of his hand.

Holy crap. White House aide literally in wrestling match with @acosta over mic. pic.twitter.com/tSNWuxN44H — MidTermmy Christopher (@tommyxtopher) November 7, 2018

“Pardon me, ma’am,” Acosta said.

The CNN reporter continued to hold the microphone to ask a question about the Russia investigation while Trump tried to move on to another reporter.

Finally, Trump snapped at Acosta.

“I will tell you what, CNN should be ashamed of itself having you working for them–you are a rude, terrible person, you shouldn’t be working for CNN,” Trump said.

“You’re a very rude person, the way you treat Sarah Huckabee is horrible, and the way you treat other people are horrible, you shouldn’t treat people that way.”

Trump moved on to another reporter, but Acosta stood up again and began asking Trump another question.

“Okay, just sit down, please,” Trump said. “When you report fake news, which CNN does, a lot, you are the enemy of the people.”