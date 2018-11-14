Ratings for the 9 a.m. hour of the Today show increased after NBC fired Megyn Kelly.

The final week of Megyn Kelly Today ended on October 26. Kelly’s last show was on the 24th, the day she apologized for her comments the previous day where she was accused of defending “blackface” for the purposes of a Halloween costume.

During Kelly’s final week, according to Deadline, Megyn Kelly Today averaged 2.522 million viewers with 675,000 viewers in the advertiser-coveted 25-54 age demo.

In the two weeks since her ouster, that same 9 a.m. hour earned 2.649 million viewers and 752,000 demo viewers, which represents a respective jump of five percent and 11 percent.

The following week, those numbers slipped only a little with 2.632 million total viewers and 741,000 demo viewers — still an improvement over Kelly’s numbers.

NBC has been filling Kelly’s spot with Today show regulars like Craig Melvin, Jenna Bush Hager, and Al Roker.

Kelly’s absence has also boosted the 10 a.m. Today show hour, which is co-hosted by by Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford. With more viewers now tuning in at 9 a.m., the 10 a.m. hour jumped seven percent in total viewers and 11 percent in demo viewers during week one.

Those numbers slipped by on three percent during week two, which is still a notable improvement.

