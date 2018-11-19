After calling all white women who support President Trump “racist,” CNN commentator Kirsten Powers doubled down on her remarks about white people in a tweet Sunday, declaring that all whites–including herself–have to “examine their own racist assumptions/white privilege.”

“For those upset abt my comments about racism+Trump supporters, I also said that ALL white ppl (not just Trump supporters) need to examine their own racist assumptions/white privilege that are the result of living in a society that privileges white people. That includes me,” Kirsten Powers said Sunday.

For those upset abt my comments about racism+Trump supporters, I also said that ALL white ppl (not just Trump supporters) need to examine their own racist assumptions/white privilege that are the result of living in a society that privileges white people. That includes me. — Kirsten Powers (@KirstenPowers) November 18, 2018

She also told her Twitter followers, “you can’t support a racial demagogue and then claim to not be racist.”

This headline doesn’t capture the whole conversation but the basic point remains: you can’t support a racial demagogue and then claim to not be racist. Kirsten Powers: Voting For Trump Because You Didnt Like Hillary Clinton "Doesnt Make You Not Racist" https://t.co/s5Qktg22rN — Kirsten Powers (@KirstenPowers) November 18, 2018

Powers said this following her claim on CNN Friday that white women who support Trump are “racist.”

“They’ll say, ‘Well, I’m not racist. I just voted for him because, you know, I didn’t like Hillary Clinton. And I just want to say that that’s not–that doesn’t make you not racist. It actually makes you racist. If you support somebody who does racist things, that makes you racist,” she said.

She continued, “White patriarchal system actually benefits white women in a lot of the ways, and they’re attached to white men, who are benefitting from the system that was created by them, for them and their fathers and their husbands and their brothers are benefitting from the system, and so they are also benefitting.”