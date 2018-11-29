CNN Fires Marc Lamont Hill After Anti-Israel Comments

CNN fired contributor Marc Lamont Hill Thursday following his apparent call for the destruction of the state of Israel and his defense of violence by Palestinians during an appearance at the United Nations.

A CNN spokesperson told Mediaite, “Marc Lamont Hill is no longer under contract with CNN.”

The terse statement simply reflects Hill’s employment status but does not say anything about Israel or condemn his remarks.

The one-sentence statement from CNN in the story doesn't say why he's no longer under contract with CNN, nor does it condemn or even reference his long history of anti-Israel and anti-Semitic statements, including at the U.N. yesterday. Utterly bizarre. https://t.co/euG5x1Pxwx — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) November 29, 2018

Hill made a number of disparaging comments towards the Jewish state Wednesday, saying that he wanted a “free Palestine from the river to the sea,” which means the destruction of the current state of Israel, as explained by Breitbart News’ Joel Pollak.

And here it is, Marc Lamont Hill calling for a "free Palestine from the river to the sea" (video via @bennyavni) pic.twitter.com/E7ugrByKyf — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) November 28, 2018

Hill also defended Palestinian violence for political ends, saying:

If we are standing in solidarity with the Palestinian people, we must recognize the right of an occupied people to defend itself. We must prioritize peace. But we must not romanticize or fetishize it. We must advocate and promote nonviolence at every opportunity, but we cannot endorse a narrow politics of respectability that shames Palestinians for resisting, for refusing to do nothing in the fact of state violence and ethnic cleansing.”

He took to Twitter following the backlash to defend his comments, insisting that he did not in fact call for the destruction of Israel.

That’s because I didn’t say it. Lol. https://t.co/bKe1goccuj — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) November 28, 2018

However, he also said, “I believe in a single secular democratic state for everyone. This is the only way that historic Palestine will be free.”

I believe in a single secular democratic state for everyone. This is the only way that historic Palestine will be free. https://t.co/6RXO7WfwG1 — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) November 28, 2018

The establishment of a “single secular democratic state,” would, of course, mean the replacement of the current Jewish state.

Hill sent several tweets Thursday afternoon, once again defending his comments. None of his tweets mentioned a separation from CNN.

I did not. I have not. And I would not. https://t.co/2Imr32XWws — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) November 29, 2018

I normally would ignore the current drama, but it’s actually important to me that I’m clear and understood. As a matter of principle. — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) November 29, 2018

I support Palestinian freedom. I support Palestinian self-determination. I am deeply critical of Israeli policy and practice. I do not support anti-Semitism, killing Jewish people, or any of the other things attributed to my speech. I have spent my life fighting these things. — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) November 29, 2018

My reference to “river to the sea” was not a call to destroy anything or anyone. It was a call for justice, both in Israel and in the West Bank/Gaza. The speech very clearly and specifically said those things. No amount of debate will change what I actually said or what I meant. — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) November 29, 2018