November Ratings: CNN Again Fails to Place Show in Top 20

Far-left CNN once again failed to place even one show in the top 20 throughout the month. With only two other cable news outlets for competition, Chris Cuomo’s primetime hour ranked the highest in November, coming in at a humiliating 23rd place with a measly average of just 1.2 million total viewers.

Fox News was so dominant in November, that every single one of its shows (other than the pre-dawn Fox & Friends First) topped every single CNN show — included Outnumbered Overtime, Fox & Friends, and The Story.

Of the top 20 shows, Fox News earned 12 of those slots, while the rest went to MSNBC. For the 8th month in a row, Sean Hannity topped the list with 3.026 million average viewers. MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow came in second with 2.9 million.

Here are the overall November ratings for the three cable news networks:

Fox News:

Primetime: 2,439,000 total viewers / 478,000 in the 25-54 age demographic Total Day: 1,475,000 total viewers / 293,000 A25-54

MSNBC:

Primetime: 1,835,000 total viewers / 332,000 A25-54 Total Day: 1,475,000 total viewers / 181,000 A25-54

CNN:

Primetime: 1,119,000 total viewers / 374,000 A25-54 Total Day : 761,000 total viewers / 231,000 A25-54

Throughout all of 2018’s third quarter, the embattled fake news network failed to place a show in the top 20.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.