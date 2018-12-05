Fox’s Chris Wallace: 41 Funeral Revealed Trump Not Part of ‘Presidents Club’

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace said on Wednesday that the “chill” that “had descended on that front row” when President Donald Trump arrived at President George H.W. Bush’s funeral made it seem like Trump was not a member of the exclusive “presidents club.”

Trump shook hands with former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama before he took his seat. Former First Lady Hillary Clinton did not even make eye contact.

“Well, I have to say I was struck when President Trump and Melania Trump came to the front row that it was as if a chill had descended on that front row,” Wallace said on Fox News. “You had seen a lot of chatty talk between the Clintons and the Obamas, the Carters. But when Donald Trump sat down, the greeting that he was given by Barack Obama and Michelle Obama was about as cold, about as cool as it could have been.”

Wallace added that when Trump arrived, “they all stopped talking to each other” and it was evident that “there are some ill feelings among some of the people in the front row.”

“And I have to say that where you usually have a presidents club and people that ran against and maybe one beat the other… that doesn’t seem to have extended to President Trump when you see them sitting in that front row,” Wallace added.