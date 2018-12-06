All Clear Given After CNN’s NYC Headquarters Evacuated Over Bomb Threat

UPDATE: All clear given after CNN’s office in New York City was evacuated due to a bomb threat Thursday evening. Read Breitbart News Network’s original report below.

CNN’s New York City office at Columbus Circle is under evacuation Thursday evening as the New York Police Department investigates a bomb threat near the area, according to CNN host Brian Stelter.

The NYPD is investigating a bomb threat near CNN NYC's office at Columbus Circle. Due to the threat, the office has been evacuated. Right now CNN is airing taped programming due to the disruption. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) December 7, 2018

Photos shared to social media by Stelter and others show police investigating the alleged threat near the Time Warner Center complex, where CNN’s New York head office is housed.

I was at Whole Foods, in the basement of the sprawling Time Warner Center complex, when I heard sirens upstairs. Now 58th St is closed off. pic.twitter.com/DEg3cW5eBB — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) December 7, 2018

Columbus Circle for a block around is evacuated due to a bomb threat at CNN pic.twitter.com/dIXmulifqS — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) December 7, 2018

We were in commercial at @CNNTonight and had to evacuate the @CNN building at Columbus circle. Aren't allowed to go back into the building as of now. NYPD is on the scene. pic.twitter.com/0mmp8Sh9tm — Rachel (@RachelGlasberg) December 7, 2018

#BREAKING The scene at 8th Ave by Columbus Circle as police investigate a bomb threat at CNN @PIX11News #CNN pic.twitter.com/714wY7YaO4 — Cristian Benavides (@cbenavidesTV) December 7, 2018

“Due to a police investigation at Columbus Circle, West 58th Street between 8th and 9th Avenue is closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic. Please avoid this area. Update to follow,” NYPD Deputy Inspector Mark Iocco tweeted at 10:45 p.m. local time.

Due to a police investigation at Columbus Circle, West 58th Street between 8th and 9th Avenue is closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic. Please avoid this area. Update to follow. pic.twitter.com/856GaNYAFO — NYPD Midtown North (@NYPDMTN) December 7, 2018

Host Don Lemon tweeted that staffers were evacuated from the premises during his live program.

We were evacuated in the middle of my live show. Bomb threat. We’re running taped programming. NYPD is investigating. Stay tuned. #cnn #nypd — Don Lemon (@donlemon) December 7, 2018

TheWrap’s Jon Levine shared a clip of the moment Lemon’s program abruptly went to break due to the threat. When programming returned, a taped version of Anderson 360 began broadcasting.

The CNN bomb scare tonight happened while Don Lemon was live on air. The show cuts to an abrupt break at about 10:37 PM EST You can watch it here pic.twitter.com/DPcWq9TAfW — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) December 7, 2018

Reacting to the threat, CNN’s Chris Cuomo said that everyone was “fine” despite the evacuation. “Thanks for all the well-wishing, but even more so for not making stupid jokes empowering such a threat. People will re-enter ASAP. Onward,” he tweeted.

Everyone evac’d and is reported fine. Have to put safety first. Thanks for all the well-wishing, but even more so for not making stupid jokes empowering such a threat. People will re-enter ASAP. Onward. https://t.co/Lrm3TmFjuT — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) December 7, 2018

When CNN came back from commercials at around 10:41 PM EST, a rerun of Anderson Cooper was playing pic.twitter.com/7JTjWTZbmV — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) December 7, 2018

CNN released the following statement regarding the incident: “There has been a bomb threat phoned into the CNN offices in NY. Employees have been evacuated and the NYPD is investigating. More info to follow as it becomes available.”

There has been a bomb threat phoned into the CNN offices in NY. Employees have been evacuated and the NYPD is investigating. More info to follow as it becomes available. — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) December 7, 2018

Using Stelter’s iPhone to broadcast live, he and Lemon reported on the unfolding event outside CNN’s evacuated offices.

Two NYPD officers told BuzzFeed that the bomb threat was phoned in exactly one minute before President Trump tweeted: “FAKE NEWS – THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE!”

FAKE NEWS – THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 7, 2018

In October, CNN’s New York headquarters was evacuated after a package containing a crude pipe bomb, which was addressed to ex-Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) chief John Brennan, was found.