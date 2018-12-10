Washington Post writer and frequent MSNBC commentator Jennifer Rubin predicted Sunday that President Trump would resign from office with 10 minutes left in his presidency and accept a pardon from his successor, Mike Pence.

“I also don’t think that Trump can pardon himself. And if he tries that, and that’s his only mechanism, he risks being prosecuted after he leaves office,” Jennifer Rubin said.

She continued, “For that very reason, I would predict, here on MSNBC, that when Trump leaves office, he will resign the presidency 10 minutes before Mike Pence leaves office, allowing Pence to pardon him, if there is not a Republican president to follow him.”

“Wow…we git that on tape,” Jonathan Capeheart responded, also saying, “And also, when you accept the pardon, you have to accept the level of guilt, so, keep that in mind.”

Rubin, supposedly a “conservative” writer, has gone full left-wing in the age of Trump. The writer made headlines over the summer for endorsing public harassment of Sarah Huckabee Sanders and saying that she deserves a “life sentence” of it.

“No one is telling them to be violent protesters, but we’re not going to let these people go through life unscathed,” she said on MSNBC.

“Sarah Huckabee has no right to live a life of no fuss, no muss, after lying to the press, after inciting against the press. These people should be made uncomfortable, and I think that’s a life sentence, frankly,” she said.