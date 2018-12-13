Fox 2 Detroit Meteorologist Jessica Starr Commits Suicide at 35

The death of Fox 2 meteorologist Jessica Starr of Novi, Michigan, was announced by her colleagues via social media on Thursday.

“Our hearts are broken,” tweeted evening news anchor Amy Andrews. “Last night we were informed our Jessica Starr took her life.” She asked that viewers “keep her family in your prayers in the coming days as we all deal with our grief.”

Our hearts are broken. Last night we were informed our Jessica Starr took her life. Her Fox 2 family is deep shock and cannot believe such a wonderful, bright and intelligent woman is gone. Keep her family in your prayers in the coming days as we all deal with our grief. pic.twitter.com/z4km8Tsb9K — Amy Andrews Fox 2 (@AmyAndrewsFOX2) December 13, 2018

“It is with a heavy heart that I post this,” added anchor Roop Raj. “I send my deepest sympathies to her family. Our hometown girl will always be remembered fondly.”

It is with a heavy heart that I post this. Our dear friend and colleague Jessica Starr has died. She leaves behind a husband, two beautiful children and a loving family. I send my deepest sympathies to her family. Our hometown girl will always be remembered fondly. pic.twitter.com/2EjWgG9KZc — Roop Raj (@rooprajfox2) December 13, 2018

Starr was in the process of recovering from Lasik surgery. “I’m still healing because I wore contact lenses for 23 years and I also had a really high script so the vision is getting there,” she said in a Facebook update. The next day, her last foray onto social media urged viewers to “keep me in your thoughts during this challenging time.”

In 2015, Starr addressed hurtful comments she had received from viewers about weight she gained during pregnancy.

Starr was born in Southfield, Michigan. She had degrees in meteorology from both Michigan State University and Mississippi State University. She leaves behind a husband and two children.