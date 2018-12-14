CNN Writer: Melania ‘Doesn’t Understand What it Means to Be First Lady’ Because She Criticized Press

CNN’s Kate Andersen Brower criticized First Lady Melania Trump on Thursday over her complaints against the media.

“In a rare interview Wednesday night Melania Trump proved that she doesn’t understand what it means to be first lady,” Brower wrote in her opening salvo. She derided Melania Trump’s emphasis on “comedians to journalists to performers, book writers” as her greatest challenge, despite noting similar complaints from former first ladies — most notably, Michelle Obama.

“There are prisonlike elements, but it’s a really nice prison,” Obama said of the White House at a 2013 summit in Africa. “You can’t complain.” Obama explained that “people are sorting through our shoes and our hair … whether we cut it or not.”

We take our bangs [she had just had bangs cut] and we stand in front of important things the world needs to see. And eventually, people stop looking at the bangs, and start looking at the things we’re standing in front of. That’s the power of our role.

Despite admitting to the challenges and frustrations of the role, Brower accuses Melania Trump’s complaints of standing out and that her power and influence “should be recognized and used to help those less fortunate.” And while her “Be Best” initiative received a cursory mention, no mention was made of first lady’s other positive activities.

Incidentally, Melania Trump said she has “enjoyed” her time as first lady, despite the rampant criticism from the press. She is also all-in for her husband’s re-election campaign in 2020.