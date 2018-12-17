Nolte: Media Warn Democrats Not to Nominate White Guys in 2020

The establishment media are warning Democrats there will be a racial and gender test in 2020 and hell to pay if the Party nominates white males.

Democrats “can’t run two white guys,” MSNBC’s Joy Reid announced over the weekend.

“They can’t run two white guys. The idea that you have Joe Biden talking to Beto O’Rourke and saying maybe they could be a ticket. I personally find it hard to understand how you get the requisite turnout among voters of color if it’s a two-white-male ticket,” Reid told her guest. “I mean, women are going to be outraged if there’s not a woman on the ticket, and voters of color are going to say: well, then why are we participating?”

CNN’s Van Jones is upset that a poll shows three white guys topping the 2020 Democrat ticket: former Vice President Joe Biden, Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX), and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT).

Speaking with Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Jones asked, “In a party as diverse as ours, does it worry you to see the top three being white guys?”

Gillibrand said, “Yes,” adding, “I aspire for our country to recognize the beauty of our diversity at some point in the future and I hope someday we have a woman president.”

“I hope more people of color not only aspire [but] win the presidency, because that’s what makes America so extraordinary, that we are all of that, we are everything, and I think a more inclusive America is a stronger America.”

CNN’s Harry Enten also warned Democrats that this is not “the time to nominate a white man.”

Instapundit’s Ed Driscoll, who first noticed the pattern, wrote, “I’m so old, I can remember the two major political parties simply ran the most electable candidate.”

Talk about a country going backwards. It has been something to watch the media and Democrats deliberately destroy 50 years of racial progress by returning us to the days of old where we are no longer color blind.

With segregation and Jim Crow, Democrats used racial division to consolidate power for decades in the Old South. This is no different and just as cynical.

