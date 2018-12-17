The New York Times published an interview with author Alice Walker Sunday in which the author promoted an anti-Semitic book written by longtime conspiracy theorist David Icke.

In an interview titled, “Alice Walker: By the Book,” Walker was asked by the New York Times, “What books are on your nightstand?”

“‘And the Truth Shall Set You Free,’ by David Icke. In Icke’s books there is the whole of existence, on this planet and several others, to think about. A curious person’s dream come true,” she said in part.

David Icke is one of the best known new-age conspiracy theorists in the world and has published numerous books and done speeches wherein he promotes his bizarre worldview.

He has repeatedly promoted the idea that lizard people are present on Earth and controlling the human race. Icke has long been accused of anti-Semitism, and his website is full of anti-Israel stories.

Writer Yair Rosenberg criticized the Times running the interview uncritically.

He writes in Tablet Mag:

This passed without comment from the New York Times interviewer, and the publication passed it on to readers without qualification. This is rather remarkable because the book is an unhinged anti-Semitic conspiracy tract written by one of Britain’s most notorious anti-Semites. … In the book and elsewhere, Icke draws liberally upon the infamous anti-Semitic pamphlet, The Protocols of the Elders of Zion—a Russian forgery about an alleged global Jewish cabal that is widely considered one of the most influential anti-Semitic works in history. Magnanimously, Icke calls the hate tract by a different name.

The ADL also criticized the Times:

We’re deeply disappointed that @nytimes would print Alice Walker’s unqualified endorsement of a book by notorious anti-Semitic conspiracy theorist David Icke. We have asked editors to update the review w/ information about this author's #antiSemitism https://t.co/C7cse1xxYt — ADL (@ADL_National) December 17, 2018

Others chimed in on social media:

If you have not acquainted yourself with the theories of David Icke, then you cannot appreciate the mental rot revealed by recommending his books — Graeme Wood (@gcaw) December 17, 2018

"Hmm, that seems unlikely–" <clicks> IT'S A DAVID ICKE BOOK?! NOT ONE PERSON AT THE NEW YORK TIMES THOUGHT THAT WAS A PROBLEM?

https://t.co/cXuTDSrRNT — Max Kennerly (@MaxKennerly) December 17, 2018

The Color Purple author Alice Walker recommends a book by anti-vax 911 Truth wacko David Icke that contends it's ok to say the Holocaust didn’t actually happen also but if it did the Jews funded it. Mental. https://t.co/0IpheOz1Vq — Terry Glavin (@TerryGlavin) December 17, 2018