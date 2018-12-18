Delingpole: Tucker Carlson Is Right — Never Apologize!

“Never apologize and never explain. It’s a sign of weakness,” said John Wayne in She Wore a Yellow Ribbon. But he was not the first.

Oxford theologian and Master of Balliol College Benjamin Jowett said the same thing in the 19th century.

And in 1636, King Charles I wrote: “Never make a defence or apology before you be accused.”

So Tucker Carlson has some pretty strong precedent for his decision not to say sorry, not even one tiny bit, for his supposedly “racist” comments on the subject of immigration on his Fox News show.

As Cassandra Fairbanks reports for The Gateway Pundit:

Fox News host Tucker Carlson is not backing down from the liberal rage mob that has lead to multiple companies pulling advertisements from his show. On Monday’s episode of Tucker Carlson Tonight, the outspoken host refused to back down from his statement that illegal immigration makes the country “poorer and dirtier and more divided.” The commentary naturally led to the left grabbing their torches and pitchforks and calling for advertiser boycotts. Four companies, Pacific Life, Nautilus Inc., the parent company of Bowflex, NerdWallet and SmileDirectClub all caved and pulled their ads. Three others who faced hysteria from the left, Farmers Insurance, Mitsubishi and Bayer/Alka Seltzer all refused to back down and said their ads will continue to air. True to form, Carlson responded to the backlash with facts and statistics — refusing to self censor.

Carlson’s response isn’t a sign of maverick stubbornness. It’s a sign that like President Trump — (whom he doesn’t much admire, but they do have this in common) — he’s one of the few conservatives out there who understands how to fight the culture wars. You need, at all times, to treat your enemy — the Left — with much the same tenderness, love, and respect the U.S. Marines felt towards the Japanese when they were taking Okinawa. To do otherwise is suicide.

It’s depressing how many conservatives don’t understand this basic and empirically proven truth.

A few months ago, for example, I heard the tragic tale of Toby Young — one of Britain’s finest and most entertaining conservative journalists — whose livelihood was all but destroyed this year as a result of mass assault by a twitchfork mob of rabid, foaming, left-wing offense archeologists.

Young’s only crime, in my view, was to have apologized to his persecutors in the mistaken belief that this would assuage their hunger to destroy him. It didn’t, of course. If you feed them, they only want more.

When you face down the bullies, on the other hand, at worst, you score a draw and you quite often win.

Carlson’s credibility as a doughty and happy warrior of the right can only soar as a result of his decision not back down.

Here is another perfect example of this tactic at work, courtesy of Australian blogger, science researcher, oil explorer, and F-35 expert David Archibald. The enemy, in this case, are all the green activists who, increasingly, turn up at company AGMs to ask annoying questions entirely antithetical to the interests of shareholders. All too often — because business is, for the most part, extremely craven and risk-averse — the CEOs kowtow to their stupid demands.

Archibald shows us that there is a better way. Enjoy!: