Tucker Carlson Defiant After Losing Three More Advertisers to Left-Wing Blacklisting Campaign

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 21: Tucker Carlson speaks onstage during Politicon 2018 at Los Angeles Convention Center on October 21, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Politicon )
Phillip Faraone/Getty

Tucker Carlson lost three more advertisers Monday following a left-wing social media campaign to pressure companies to pull their ads from his prime time Fox News program.

The Wrap reports that Bowflex, Pacific Life, SmileDirectClub, and Indeed all removed their ads from Tucker Carlson Tonight after host Carlson made comments criticizing immigration policy.

Carlson faced social media backlash after saying that immigration can make the United States “dirtier” and contribute to poverty.

“We have a moral obligation to admit the world’s poor, they tell us, even if it makes our own country poorer, and dirtier, and more divided,” he said in part.

Hollywood director Judd Apatow joined in on the pile on, using his Twitter to target Subaru and Pfizer over their advertising on his show.

Carlson struck a defiant pose during his show on Monday, saying, “It happens all the time–the enforcers scream, ‘Racist!’ on Twitter, until everybody gets intimidated and changes the subject to the Russia investigation or some other distraction. It’s a tactic, a well worn one–nobody thinks it’s real, and it won’t work with this show, we’re not intimidated. We plan to try to say what’s true until the last day.”

“And the truth is, unregulated mass immigration has badly hurt this country’s natural landscape. Take a trip to our southwestern deserts if you don’t believe it. Thanks to illegal immigration, huge swaths of the region are covered with garbage and waste that degrade the soil and kill wildlife,” he said.

Ad boycotts are a favorite tactic of the far-left, and have been utilized against Laura Ingraham as well as Breitbart News.

A Fox News spokesperson told Breitbart News in a statement Monday that FNC will “continue to stand by and work with our advertisers through these unfortunate and unnecessary distractions.”

 

