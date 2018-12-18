Tucker Carlson Defiant After Losing Three More Advertisers to Left-Wing Blacklisting Campaign

Tucker Carlson lost three more advertisers Monday following a left-wing social media campaign to pressure companies to pull their ads from his prime time Fox News program.

The Wrap reports that Bowflex, Pacific Life, SmileDirectClub, and Indeed all removed their ads from Tucker Carlson Tonight after host Carlson made comments criticizing immigration policy.

Carlson faced social media backlash after saying that immigration can make the United States “dirtier” and contribute to poverty.

“We have a moral obligation to admit the world’s poor, they tell us, even if it makes our own country poorer, and dirtier, and more divided,” he said in part.

Hollywood director Judd Apatow joined in on the pile on, using his Twitter to target Subaru and Pfizer over their advertising on his show.

Hey @subaru_usa – why would you continue to advertise on @TuckerCarlson’s show when he spews so much racism and hate? How does that reflect the values of your company? There must be other shows you can advertise on which are not destructive to our country. — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) December 15, 2018

Hey @pfizer – what does it say about your company and your moral positions if you advertise on @tuckercarlson’s show? He and @FoxNews get rich off of dividing our country and spewing lies and hate at immigrant communities who are just trying to survive. Maybe choose another show. — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) December 15, 2018

Carlson struck a defiant pose during his show on Monday, saying, “It happens all the time–the enforcers scream, ‘Racist!’ on Twitter, until everybody gets intimidated and changes the subject to the Russia investigation or some other distraction. It’s a tactic, a well worn one–nobody thinks it’s real, and it won’t work with this show, we’re not intimidated. We plan to try to say what’s true until the last day.”

“And the truth is, unregulated mass immigration has badly hurt this country’s natural landscape. Take a trip to our southwestern deserts if you don’t believe it. Thanks to illegal immigration, huge swaths of the region are covered with garbage and waste that degrade the soil and kill wildlife,” he said.

Ad boycotts are a favorite tactic of the far-left, and have been utilized against Laura Ingraham as well as Breitbart News.

A Fox News spokesperson told Breitbart News in a statement Monday that FNC will “continue to stand by and work with our advertisers through these unfortunate and unnecessary distractions.”