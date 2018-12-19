CNN host Chris Cuomo said on his show Tuesday that advertisers “have the right” to pull ads from Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show. He also responded to Carlson’s immigration comments by informing viewers that “diversity is our greatest strength.”

“The Fox fear train ran into a familiar roadblock,” Cuomo said. “The same rancor that fuels their demonizing of migrants and drives their numbers also tends to turn off advertisers that turn ratings into revenue. More than a dozen companies have pulled their ads after this comment from Tucker Carlson about migrants.”

He followed up by playing a clip from last week of Carlson saying, “Our leaders demand that you shut up and accept this. We have a moral obligation to admit the world’s poor, they tell us, even if it makes our own country poorer and dirtier and more divided.”

This remark has led to a left-wing advertiser blacklist campaign against Carlson’s show. Fox News has condemned the campaign, saying in a statement, “We cannot and will not allow voices like Tucker Carlson to be censored by agenda-driven intimidation efforts from the likes of Moveon.org, Media Matters and Sleeping Giants.”

Don Lemon and Chris Cuomo then had one of their on-air vent sessions that seemingly happen every night.

Cuomo eventually informed viewers that, in fact, “diversity is our greatest strength.”

“Diversity is our greatest strength. It always has been. Again, on the coin, E Pluribus Unum, one out of many,” he said.

“But you know what? As long as that has been true, so has its ugly opposite. People have been trying to divide this country on the basis of the us and the them for a long time. What Tucker Carlson does is not new, and you said he’s your colleague. I worked at Fox News. It was my first real job in this business. I worked for Roger Ailes.”

He continued (emphasis added):

I didn’t work with [Carlson]. I don’t consider him my colleague. I think the Trump trio are in a different business than the one that I’m in. They have different tactics, they have different reasons for doing it, and they have different goals of what they’re trying to do. So I don’t consider him a colleague. It doesn’t mean he doesn’t have the right to say it, but so do advertisers have the right to respond to what he says. Same thing for us.

The Trump trio is apparently a reference to Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham.

>> @ChrisCuomo dubs Carlson, Hannity, Ingraham the "Trump trio:" "I think the Trump trio are in a different business than the one that I'm in. They have different tactics, they have different reasons for doing it, and they have different goals…" https://t.co/Lk3TYweCVa — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) December 19, 2018

Cuomo’s lecture about bad people trying to “divide this country on the basis of the us and the them,” is especially rich given his own network’s history of doing just that. Chris Cuomo has a history of whitewashing Antifa’s political violence as well as attempting to read thoughts of racism into Trump’s mind.

