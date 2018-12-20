Nolte: The Year CNN’s Chris Cuomo Embraced Violence and Blacklists

It is pretty easy to laugh at CNN’s Chris Cuomo, but you have to say this for him… Fredo might not be all that smart, but at least he has a high opinion of himself. Oh, and he does have the highest rated show on CNN, which is kind of like bragging about how you worked harder than anyone else on Heaven’s Gate.

Other than a super-sized ego writing checks his IQ can’t cash, there is something else Cuomo has in common with Fredo. If you recall The Godfather, driven by his insecurities, although he was an idiot, Fredo was still a gangster, a tad evil, a bad guy. And this year, driven by his own ego, insecurities, and unquenchable hatred of the right, Cuomo has revealed the same about himself.

We will begin with Cuomo’s embrace and encouragement of gangsterism, of political violence against the political right.

As every decent person knows, Antifa is a left-wing terrorist group responsible for countless acts of violence against the right, and not just against the alt-right (not that any kind of violence against anyone is okay). In today’s political climate, everyday Republicans are serially menaced, beaten, and bullied at the hands of this organized gang of left-wing thugs.

This likely explains why Cuomo volunteered this year to be Antifa’s most outspoken and energetic cheerleader, defender, and Baghdad Bob.

In August, Cuomo made this pompous pronouncement in defense of Antifa’s brutality: “All punches are not equal morally… Drawing a moral equivalency between those espousing hate and those fighting it, because they both resort to violence emboldens hate, legitimized hateful belief and elevates what should be stamped out.” [Emphasis added throughout]

Two wrongs and what is right. The bigots are wrong to hit. Antifa or whomever — anarchists or malcontents or the misguided — they are also wrong to hit. But fighting hate is right. And in a clash between hate and those who oppose it, those who oppose it are on the side of right.

Cuomo then compared Antifa to, of all things, the Civil Rights movement, which was founded on the ideal of non-violent protest:

Think about it: civil rights activists, were they the same morally as the bigots and the racists with whom they exchanged blows? Are people who go to war against an evil regime on the same moral ground as those they seek to stop from oppressing the weak? When you punch me in the nose for being Italian and say I’m somehow less than, am I in the same moral place when I punch you back for saying that. It’s not about being right in the eyes of the law, but you also have to know what’s right and wrong in a moral, in a good and evil sense. That’s why people who show up to fight against bigots are not to be judged the same as the bigots, even if they do resort to the same kinds of petty violence.

To make matters worse, Cuomo preached this hate just days after Antifa got violent with law enforcement.

While you read the above, you have to keep in mind Cuomo’s sinister subtext. For a decade now, Cuomo and his extremist confederates have been defining hate and bigotry — not as those who judge others as inferior based on skin color, not as those who oppress based on creed, but as those guilty of nothing more than holding political views on gay marriage, immigration, and political satire that were considered mainstream as recently as ten years ago.

And so, if you spend a decade smearing mainstream conservatives as bigots and haters, if you spend three years smearing Trump supporters as Nazis, and then go on television to praise those who commit violence against bigots, haters, and Nazis, there is no question you are declaring a terrorist group righteous, and by extension, encouraging and congratulating that violence.

This was not a one-off. Last month Cuomo again defended Antifa.

In fact, Cuomo has gone so far as to compare Antifa to the American soldiers who stormed the beaches on D-Day.

Define mainstream conservatism as Hate. Justify and encourage violence against hate…This is not a difficult code to crack.

Yes, others in the media — NBC’s Chuck Todd, for example, and Cuomo’s colleague Don Lemon — have dismissed and encourage Antifa in their own unsubtle way, but it was the monstrous Cuomo who preached a demonic sermon on their behalf.

And then, as a means to fully embrace the cauldron of un-Americanism and evil, earlier this week, Cuomo endorsed the blacklisting of conservatives.

Hurling all the same arguments as McCarthyites (those people hold dangerous ideas and are un-American), using the same tactics as the McCarthyites (intimidating sponsors to de-platform those who hold ideas unpopular with the current elite establishment), and hiding behind the same rationales (private companies have a right to do business with whomever they want), this week Cuomo put his stamp of approval on the today’s version of the 1950s blacklist.

To be fair, Cuomo does work for a far-left cable channel that regularly justifies, encourages, and even calls for the worst kind of violence imaginable; and has done so for years (including the assassination of a U.S. president). So it only makes sense that a guy who was at least open-minded when he worked for ABC News, who could even be interesting, would be affected after five years of swimming in Jeff Zucker’s toxic swill.

But this year, our insecure, clownish, and hate-driven Fredo volunteered to swallow that toxic swill, and it has poisoned him beyond recognition.

