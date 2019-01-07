David Frum, a writer and editor for The Atlantic, said on CNN Sunday that “relative to the truth,” there was a “pro-Trump bias” in the establishment media.

“Relative to the truth, the prestige press in this country has a pro-Trump bias. Relative to the truth, Trump gets easier coverage than he deserves,” Frum told Brian Stelter on CNN’s Reliable Sources.

“The surest way on to the op-ed page of a prestigious paper, is to come up with some angle to explain why something the president has done is less crazy or dangerous than it seems,” he continued.

Frum also criticized CNN for its pro-Trump guests/contributors.

“The networks, like this one, give a lot of airtime to people who would normally would be working for the home shopping network, who wouldn’t be on at all,” he said.

He expressed similar sentiments in 2017, saying that errors made by the establishment media are occurring due to an “overzealous effort to be fair to the president.”

Frum, once a speechwriter for George W. Bush, has been a frequent and harsh critic of President Trump.

Last year, he speculated on what would happen if Trump physically abused First Lady Melania Trump in a strange social media post.

“Suppose President Trump punched the First Lady in the White House (federal property = federal jurisdiction), then ordered the Secret Service to conceal the assault. POTUS has Article II authority over Secret Service. Is that obstruction? Under Sekulow/Dowd, apparently NO,” he said.

The first lady’s spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham told Breitbart News that the remark was “disgusting on many different levels.”

