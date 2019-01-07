Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer released a statement Monday evening demanding equal airtime for Democrats after all major news networks announced their intention to air President Trump’s upcoming address on border security.

“Now that the television networks have decided to air the President’s address, which if his past statements are any indication will be full of malice and misinformation, Democrats must immediately be given equal airtime,” the statement reads in part.

Schumer/Pelosi call for Democrats to have equal airtime in a statement responding to the president's Tuesday night address @NY1 @SpectrumNewsDC pic.twitter.com/LJNJf2FXQi — Kevin Frey (@KevinFreyTV) January 8, 2019

The statement further attacked Trump over the ongoing government shutdown and called for “effective border security solutions–just not the President’s wasteful and ineffective wall.”

A televised rebuttal from a member of the other party generally takes place after a State of the Union speech or presidential address to Congress. Those rebuttals are also not nearly as long as State of the Union speeches–certainly not “equal airtime.”

President Trump announced his plan Monday to address the nation from the Oval Office for the first time this Tuesday, focusing his remarks on “the humanitarian and national security crisis on our Southern Border.”

I am pleased to inform you that I will Address the Nation on the Humanitarian and National Security crisis on our Southern Border. Tuesday night at 9:00 P.M. Eastern. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 7, 2019

Many television networks, both broadcast and cable, were reportedly unsure whether or not to air Trump’s speech. However, it was confirmed Monday evening that every major TV news network will air the president’s remarks.